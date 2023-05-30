English
    Bhatia Communic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.36 crore, up 39.61% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.36 crore in March 2023 up 39.61% from Rs. 58.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2023 up 60.92% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2023 up 85.6% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2022.

    Bhatia Communic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

    Bhatia Communic shares closed at 17.25 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.19% returns over the last 6 months and -39.90% over the last 12 months.

    Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.3688.7858.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.3688.7858.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods83.4788.6364.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.721.13-5.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.971.190.88
    Depreciation0.230.340.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.823.102.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.41-5.61-3.34
    Other Income7.829.605.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.413.992.22
    Interest0.570.700.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.853.291.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.853.291.92
    Tax0.990.830.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.862.461.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.862.461.78
    Equity Share Capital12.5212.5212.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.200.14
    Diluted EPS0.220.200.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.200.14
    Diluted EPS0.220.200.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:42 pm