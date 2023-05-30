Bhatia Communic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.36 crore, up 39.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.36 crore in March 2023 up 39.61% from Rs. 58.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2023 up 60.92% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2023 up 85.6% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2022.

Bhatia Communic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Bhatia Communic shares closed at 17.25 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.19% returns over the last 6 months and -39.90% over the last 12 months.