Bhatia Communic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.07 crore, up 41.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.07 crore in June 2023 up 41.11% from Rs. 68.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2023 up 132.09% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2023 up 93.91% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2022.

Bhatia Communic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Bhatia Communic shares closed at 17.63 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.66% returns over the last 6 months and -41.14% over the last 12 months.