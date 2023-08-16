English
    Bhatia Communic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.07 crore, up 41.11% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.07 crore in June 2023 up 41.11% from Rs. 68.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2023 up 132.09% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2023 up 93.91% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2022.

    Bhatia Communic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

    Bhatia Communic shares closed at 17.63 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.66% returns over the last 6 months and -41.14% over the last 12 months.

    Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.0782.3668.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.0782.3668.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods87.2483.4768.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.29-1.72-0.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.990.971.02
    Depreciation0.340.230.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.282.822.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.07-3.41-3.30
    Other Income6.147.825.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.074.412.47
    Interest0.390.570.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.683.852.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.683.852.00
    Tax1.100.990.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.572.861.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.572.861.54
    Equity Share Capital12.5212.5212.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.220.12
    Diluted EPS0.290.220.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.220.12
    Diluted EPS0.290.220.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bhatia Communic #Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:22 pm

