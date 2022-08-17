Bhatia Communic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.79 crore, up 41.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.79 crore in June 2022 up 41.1% from Rs. 48.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022 up 37.63% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2022 up 36.1% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2021.

Bhatia Communic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2021.

Bhatia Communic shares closed at 29.95 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.01% returns over the last 6 months and 187.43% over the last 12 months.