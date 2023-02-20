Bhatia Communic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore, up 35.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore in December 2022 up 35.12% from Rs. 65.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 up 43.66% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2022 up 24.07% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.