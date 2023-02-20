English
    Bhatia Communic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore, up 35.12% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore in December 2022 up 35.12% from Rs. 65.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 up 43.66% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2022 up 24.07% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.

    Bhatia Communic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in December 2021.

    Bhatia Communic shares closed at 17.90 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.03% returns over the last 6 months and -39.63% over the last 12 months.

    Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.7873.5565.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.7873.5565.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods88.6377.5367.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.13-2.99-4.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.191.061.05
    Depreciation0.340.330.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.102.982.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.61-5.36-0.74
    Other Income9.608.063.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.992.703.18
    Interest0.700.530.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.292.182.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.292.182.78
    Tax0.830.551.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.461.631.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.461.631.71
    Equity Share Capital12.5212.5212.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.131.37
    Diluted EPS0.200.131.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.131.37
    Diluted EPS0.200.131.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am