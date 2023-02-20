Bhatia Communic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore, up 35.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore in December 2022 up 35.12% from Rs. 65.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 up 43.66% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2022 up 24.07% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.

Bhatia Communic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in December 2021.

Bhatia Communic shares closed at 17.90 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.03% returns over the last 6 months and -39.63% over the last 12 months.