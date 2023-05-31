English
    Bhaskar Agroche Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhaskar Agrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore in March 2023 up 12.27% from Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2023 up 24.78% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 581.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    Bhaskar Agroche shares closed at 63.07 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.69% returns over the last 6 months and 18.78% over the last 12 months.

    Bhaskar Agrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.7816.908.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.7816.908.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.7011.626.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.28-0.39-2.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.451.351.13
    Depreciation0.310.300.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.441.613.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.402.41-0.48
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.402.42-0.48
    Interest0.470.44-0.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.871.97-0.17
    Exceptional Items-----0.75
    P/L Before Tax-1.871.97-0.92
    Tax-0.530.570.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.341.41-1.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.341.41-1.78
    Equity Share Capital5.215.205.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.562.71-3.41
    Diluted EPS-2.562.71-3.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.562.71-3.41
    Diluted EPS-2.562.71-3.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bhaskar Agroche #Bhaskar Agrochemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am