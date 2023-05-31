Bhaskar Agroche Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhaskar Agrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore in March 2023 up 12.27% from Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2023 up 24.78% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 581.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
Bhaskar Agroche shares closed at 63.07 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.69% returns over the last 6 months and 18.78% over the last 12 months.
|Bhaskar Agrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.78
|16.90
|8.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.78
|16.90
|8.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.70
|11.62
|6.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.28
|-0.39
|-2.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.45
|1.35
|1.13
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.30
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|1.61
|3.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|2.41
|-0.48
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|2.42
|-0.48
|Interest
|0.47
|0.44
|-0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.87
|1.97
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.75
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.87
|1.97
|-0.92
|Tax
|-0.53
|0.57
|0.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.34
|1.41
|-1.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.34
|1.41
|-1.78
|Equity Share Capital
|5.21
|5.20
|5.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|2.71
|-3.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|2.71
|-3.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|2.71
|-3.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|2.71
|-3.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited