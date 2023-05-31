Bhaskar Agroche Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore in March 2023 up 12.27% from Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2023 up 24.78% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 581.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Bhaskar Agroche shares closed at 63.07 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.69% returns over the last 6 months and 18.78% over the last 12 months.