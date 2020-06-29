Bhaskar Agroche Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore, down 12.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore in March 2020 down 12.54% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020 up 14.52% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 up 48.78% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.

Bhaskar Agroche shares closed at 16.77 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 15.66% returns over the last 6 months and -15.09% over the last 12 months.