Bhaskar Agroche Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore, down 12.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhaskar Agrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore in March 2020 down 12.54% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020 up 14.52% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 up 48.78% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.
Bhaskar Agroche shares closed at 16.77 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 15.66% returns over the last 6 months and -15.09% over the last 12 months.
|Bhaskar Agrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.45
|16.27
|3.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.45
|16.27
|3.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.82
|13.89
|3.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.20
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.42
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.24
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.44
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|1.07
|-0.64
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|1.08
|-0.64
|Interest
|0.37
|0.32
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.83
|0.76
|-0.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.83
|0.76
|-0.97
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.83
|0.76
|-0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.83
|0.76
|-0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|5.20
|5.21
|5.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|1.45
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|1.45
|-1.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|1.45
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|1.45
|-1.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
