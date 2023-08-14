English
    Bhaskar Agroche Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore, up 36.82% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhaskar Agrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore in June 2023 up 36.82% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 down 5.07% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 down 264.71% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

    Bhaskar Agroche shares closed at 58.79 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and 46.61% over the last 12 months.

    Bhaskar Agrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.339.785.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.339.785.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.037.704.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.391.28-0.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.611.451.11
    Depreciation0.360.310.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.950.441.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.22-1.40-0.80
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.22-1.40-0.80
    Interest0.480.470.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.70-1.87-1.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.70-1.87-1.20
    Tax-0.67-0.530.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.03-1.34-1.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.03-1.34-1.94
    Equity Share Capital5.215.215.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.91-2.56-3.72
    Diluted EPS-3.91-2.56-3.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.91-2.56-3.72
    Diluted EPS-3.91-2.56-3.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

