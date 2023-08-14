Bhaskar Agroche Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore, up 36.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore in June 2023 up 36.82% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 down 5.07% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 down 264.71% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

Bhaskar Agroche shares closed at 58.79 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and 46.61% over the last 12 months.