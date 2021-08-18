Bhaskar Agroche Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore in June 2021 up 17.85% from Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 up 49.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021 up 236.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

Bhaskar Agroche shares closed at 42.00 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.83% returns over the last 6 months and 187.28% over the last 12 months.