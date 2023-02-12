Bhaskar Agroche Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.90 crore, down 10.11% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhaskar Agrochemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 16.90 crore in December 2022 down 10.11% from Rs. 18.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 up 6.29% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 31.4% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.
Bhaskar Agroche EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in December 2021.
|Bhaskar Agroche shares closed at 75.90 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.80% returns over the last 6 months and 13.37% over the last 12 months.
|Bhaskar Agrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.90
|23.21
|18.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.90
|23.21
|18.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.62
|16.31
|11.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.39
|-0.48
|2.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|1.37
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.30
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.61
|2.36
|1.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.41
|3.35
|1.80
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.42
|3.35
|1.80
|Interest
|0.44
|0.41
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.97
|2.95
|1.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.97
|2.95
|1.33
|Tax
|0.57
|0.85
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.41
|2.10
|1.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.41
|2.10
|1.33
|Equity Share Capital
|5.20
|5.20
|5.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.71
|4.03
|2.56
|Diluted EPS
|2.71
|4.03
|2.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.71
|4.03
|2.56
|Diluted EPS
|2.71
|4.03
|2.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited