    Bhaskar Agroche Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.90 crore, down 10.11% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhaskar Agrochemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 16.90 crore in December 2022 down 10.11% from Rs. 18.81 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 up 6.29% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 31.4% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.
    Bhaskar Agroche EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in December 2021.Bhaskar Agroche shares closed at 75.90 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.80% returns over the last 6 months and 13.37% over the last 12 months.
    Bhaskar Agrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.9023.2118.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.9023.2118.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.6216.3111.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.39-0.482.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.351.371.04
    Depreciation0.300.300.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.612.361.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.413.351.80
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.423.351.80
    Interest0.440.410.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.972.951.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.972.951.33
    Tax0.570.85--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.412.101.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.412.101.33
    Equity Share Capital5.205.205.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.714.032.56
    Diluted EPS2.714.032.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.714.032.56
    Diluted EPS2.714.032.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited