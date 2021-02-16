Bhaskar Agroche Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.73 crore, down 21.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.73 crore in December 2020 down 21.79% from Rs. 16.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 105.04% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020 down 59.09% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2019.

Bhaskar Agroche shares closed at 30.50 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 108.62% returns over the last 6 months and 70.49% over the last 12 months.