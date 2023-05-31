Bhartiya Inter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.31 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.31 crore in March 2023 up 4.73% from Rs. 116.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 37.45% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.45 crore in March 2023 up 33.73% from Rs. 9.31 crore in March 2022.

Bhartiya Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 190.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.98% returns over the last 6 months and 10.32% over the last 12 months.