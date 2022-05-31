Bhartiya Inter Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.79 crore, up 22.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.79 crore in March 2022 up 22.42% from Rs. 95.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 up 311.17% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.31 crore in March 2022 up 12.17% from Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2021.

Bhartiya Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2021.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 172.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.91% returns over the last 6 months and -20.87% over the last 12 months.