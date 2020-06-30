Bhartiya Inter Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.72 crore, down 21.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhartiya International are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.72 crore in March 2020 down 21.66% from Rs. 122.18 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020 down 72.28% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2020 down 33.04% from Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2019.
Bhartiya Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2019.
Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 146.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -52.67% over the last 12 months.
|Bhartiya International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.72
|143.15
|122.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.72
|143.15
|122.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|48.71
|74.86
|63.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.19
|1.12
|0.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.34
|1.44
|-4.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.36
|10.05
|9.34
|Depreciation
|2.88
|1.98
|1.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.44
|46.32
|41.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.87
|7.37
|9.51
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.79
|1.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.63
|8.15
|10.94
|Interest
|5.34
|5.70
|8.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.30
|2.45
|2.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.30
|2.45
|2.43
|Tax
|-0.14
|0.59
|0.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.44
|1.86
|1.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.44
|1.86
|1.57
|Equity Share Capital
|12.20
|12.20
|12.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|1.53
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|1.52
|1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|1.53
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|1.52
|1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am