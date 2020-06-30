Bhartiya Inter Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.72 crore, down 21.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.72 crore in March 2020 down 21.66% from Rs. 122.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020 down 72.28% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2020 down 33.04% from Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2019.

Bhartiya Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2019.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 146.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -52.67% over the last 12 months.