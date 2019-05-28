Bhartiya Inter Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 122.18 crore, up 5.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.18 crore in March 2019 up 5.67% from Rs. 115.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2019 up 16.73% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2019 up 42.33% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2018.

Bhartiya Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2018.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 238.10 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -40.04% over the last 12 months.