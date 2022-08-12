 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhartiya Inter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.32 crore, up 133.36% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhartiya International are:

Net Sales at Rs 176.32 crore in June 2022 up 133.36% from Rs. 75.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2022 up 2759.86% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.13 crore in June 2022 up 83.27% from Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2021.

Bhartiya Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2021.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 201.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.84% returns over the last 6 months and -8.83% over the last 12 months.

Bhartiya International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 176.32 116.79 75.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 176.32 116.79 75.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.98 75.75 44.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.10 0.02 0.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.32 -11.42 -5.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.40 10.50 8.15
Depreciation 2.32 2.22 2.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.04 35.05 21.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.17 4.67 4.95
Other Income 0.64 2.41 0.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.81 7.09 5.71
Interest 6.98 5.75 5.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.83 1.33 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.83 1.33 0.12
Tax 1.18 0.92 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.65 0.41 0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.65 0.41 0.13
Equity Share Capital 12.21 12.21 12.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.99 0.34 0.10
Diluted EPS 2.98 0.34 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.99 0.34 0.10
Diluted EPS 2.98 0.34 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
