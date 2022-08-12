Bhartiya Inter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.32 crore, up 133.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.32 crore in June 2022 up 133.36% from Rs. 75.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2022 up 2759.86% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.13 crore in June 2022 up 83.27% from Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2021.

Bhartiya Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2021.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 201.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.84% returns over the last 6 months and -8.83% over the last 12 months.