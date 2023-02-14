Bhartiya Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.83 crore, up 3.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.83 crore in December 2022 up 3.06% from Rs. 169.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 up 7.38% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.82 crore in December 2022 up 46.08% from Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2021.