English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhartiya Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.83 crore, up 3.06% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhartiya International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 174.83 crore in December 2022 up 3.06% from Rs. 169.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 up 7.38% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.82 crore in December 2022 up 46.08% from Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2021.

    Bhartiya Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2021.

    Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 200.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -24.74% over the last 12 months.

    Bhartiya International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations174.83190.97169.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations174.83190.97169.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.26101.0693.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.010.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.334.3311.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5711.039.35
    Depreciation2.422.322.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.1651.4944.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7320.737.99
    Other Income0.680.660.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4021.388.72
    Interest10.188.335.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.2213.063.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.2213.063.06
    Tax0.743.280.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.489.782.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.489.782.31
    Equity Share Capital12.2112.2112.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.048.011.90
    Diluted EPS2.038.001.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.048.011.90
    Diluted EPS2.038.001.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Bhartiya Inter #Bhartiya International #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:11 am