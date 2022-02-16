Bhartiya Inter Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 169.64 crore, up 70.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.64 crore in December 2021 up 70.24% from Rs. 99.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2021 down 29.23% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2021 down 0.37% from Rs. 10.87 crore in December 2020.

Bhartiya Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.68 in December 2020.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 264.20 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.93% returns over the last 6 months and 66.58% over the last 12 months.