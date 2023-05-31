English
    Bhartiya Inter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.78 crore, down 6.25% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhartiya International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.78 crore in March 2023 down 6.25% from Rs. 156.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.75 crore in March 2023 up 362.55% from Rs. 20.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.37 crore in March 2023 up 60.96% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2022.

    Bhartiya Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 44.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.04 in March 2022.

    Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 190.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.98% returns over the last 6 months and 10.32% over the last 12 months.

    Bhartiya International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.78191.91156.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.78191.91156.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.92104.0676.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.775.6924.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.68-12.05-11.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6915.6814.23
    Depreciation6.546.302.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.0459.4344.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.1512.805.55
    Other Income0.680.722.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.8313.528.06
    Interest8.4412.065.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.381.462.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.381.462.25
    Tax0.680.521.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.700.941.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.700.941.11
    Minority Interest0.020.010.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates54.03---21.97
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates54.750.94-20.85
    Equity Share Capital12.2112.2112.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.450.81-17.04
    Diluted EPS44.360.76-17.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.450.81-17.04
    Diluted EPS44.360.76-17.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 03:00 pm