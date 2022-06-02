 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhartiya Inter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.57 crore, up 9.69% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhartiya International are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.57 crore in March 2022 up 9.69% from Rs. 142.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.85 crore in March 2022 down 368.52% from Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2022 up 52.93% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2021.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 180.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.67% returns over the last 6 months and -15.22% over the last 12 months.

Bhartiya International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 156.57 208.36 142.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 156.57 208.36 142.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 76.31 93.93 30.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.93 29.65 36.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.43 11.48 13.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.23 12.28 13.50
Depreciation 2.11 9.85 2.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.88 56.15 42.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.55 -4.99 2.43
Other Income 2.51 13.92 1.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.06 8.92 3.82
Interest 5.80 5.85 6.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.25 3.07 -2.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.25 3.07 -2.25
Tax 1.15 0.72 -0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.11 2.36 -1.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.11 2.36 -1.70
Minority Interest 0.01 -0.01 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -21.97 -8.10 9.45
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -20.85 -5.75 7.77
Equity Share Capital 12.21 12.21 12.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.04 -4.65 6.39
Diluted EPS -17.01 -4.70 6.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.04 -4.65 6.39
Diluted EPS -17.01 -4.70 6.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

