Bhartiya Inter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.57 crore, up 9.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.57 crore in March 2022 up 9.69% from Rs. 142.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.85 crore in March 2022 down 368.52% from Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2022 up 52.93% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2021.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 180.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.67% returns over the last 6 months and -15.22% over the last 12 months.