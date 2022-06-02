Bhartiya Inter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.57 crore, up 9.69% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhartiya International are:
Net Sales at Rs 156.57 crore in March 2022 up 9.69% from Rs. 142.74 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.85 crore in March 2022 down 368.52% from Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2022 up 52.93% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2021.
Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 180.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.67% returns over the last 6 months and -15.22% over the last 12 months.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|156.57
|208.36
|142.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|156.57
|208.36
|142.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|76.31
|93.93
|30.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.93
|29.65
|36.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.43
|11.48
|13.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.23
|12.28
|13.50
|Depreciation
|2.11
|9.85
|2.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.88
|56.15
|42.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.55
|-4.99
|2.43
|Other Income
|2.51
|13.92
|1.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.06
|8.92
|3.82
|Interest
|5.80
|5.85
|6.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.25
|3.07
|-2.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.25
|3.07
|-2.25
|Tax
|1.15
|0.72
|-0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.11
|2.36
|-1.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.11
|2.36
|-1.70
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-21.97
|-8.10
|9.45
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-20.85
|-5.75
|7.77
|Equity Share Capital
|12.21
|12.21
|12.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.04
|-4.65
|6.39
|Diluted EPS
|-17.01
|-4.70
|6.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.04
|-4.65
|6.39
|Diluted EPS
|-17.01
|-4.70
|6.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
