Bhartiya Inter Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 127.20 crore, down 11.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.20 crore in March 2020 down 11.78% from Rs. 144.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2020 up 61.32% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.35 crore in March 2020 down 23.26% from Rs. 14.79 crore in March 2019.

Bhartiya Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 3.66 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2019.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 146.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -52.67% over the last 12 months.