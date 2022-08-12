 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bhartiya Inter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.19 crore, up 98.37% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhartiya International are:

Net Sales at Rs 226.19 crore in June 2022 up 98.37% from Rs. 114.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2022 up 128.92% from Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2021.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 201.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.84% returns over the last 6 months and -8.83% over the last 12 months.

Bhartiya International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 226.19 156.57 114.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 226.19 156.57 114.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.98 76.31 44.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.78 24.93 30.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.48 -11.43 -5.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.75 14.23 11.68
Depreciation 6.21 2.11 2.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.13 44.88 27.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.85 5.55 3.12
Other Income 0.59 2.51 1.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.44 8.06 4.73
Interest 7.11 5.80 6.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.33 2.25 -1.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.33 2.25 -1.83
Tax 1.28 1.15 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.05 1.11 -1.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.05 1.11 -1.82
Minority Interest 0.00 0.01 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.87 -21.97 -3.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.82 -20.85 -4.93
Equity Share Capital 12.21 12.21 12.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.26 -17.04 -4.00
Diluted EPS -2.26 -17.01 -4.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.26 -17.04 -4.00
Diluted EPS -2.26 -17.01 -4.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bhartiya Inter #Bhartiya International #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.