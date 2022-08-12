Bhartiya Inter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.19 crore, up 98.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.19 crore in June 2022 up 98.37% from Rs. 114.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2022 up 128.92% from Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2021.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 201.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.84% returns over the last 6 months and -8.83% over the last 12 months.