Bhartiya Inter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.19 crore, up 98.37% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhartiya International are:
Net Sales at Rs 226.19 crore in June 2022 up 98.37% from Rs. 114.03 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2022 up 128.92% from Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2021.
Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 201.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.84% returns over the last 6 months and -8.83% over the last 12 months.
|Bhartiya International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|226.19
|156.57
|114.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|226.19
|156.57
|114.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|101.98
|76.31
|44.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|36.78
|24.93
|30.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.48
|-11.43
|-5.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.75
|14.23
|11.68
|Depreciation
|6.21
|2.11
|2.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.13
|44.88
|27.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.85
|5.55
|3.12
|Other Income
|0.59
|2.51
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.44
|8.06
|4.73
|Interest
|7.11
|5.80
|6.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.33
|2.25
|-1.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.33
|2.25
|-1.83
|Tax
|1.28
|1.15
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.05
|1.11
|-1.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.05
|1.11
|-1.82
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.87
|-21.97
|-3.12
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.82
|-20.85
|-4.93
|Equity Share Capital
|12.21
|12.21
|12.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.26
|-17.04
|-4.00
|Diluted EPS
|-2.26
|-17.01
|-4.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.26
|-17.04
|-4.00
|Diluted EPS
|-2.26
|-17.01
|-4.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited