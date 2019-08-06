Bhartiya Inter Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 170.41 crore, up 18.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.41 crore in June 2019 up 18.61% from Rs. 143.68 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2019 up 1.25% from Rs. 3.67 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.09 crore in June 2019 up 9.51% from Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2018.

Bhartiya Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2018.

Bhartiya Inter shares closed at 259.90 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.05% returns over the last 6 months and -38.84% over the last 12 months.