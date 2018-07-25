Bharti Infratel to report Q1 results on July 25; Key things to watch out for

Bharti Infratel is coming out with its June quarter (Q1FY19) numbers on July 25. According to brokerages estimate, the company is likely to report net profit in the range of Rs 619.7 crore to Rs 660 crore.

Net sales of the company during the quarter is expected to be in the range of Rs 3589.1 crore to Rs 3625.7 crore.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of the company is expected to remain in the range of Rs 1,475.6 crore to Rs 1547.6 crore.

ICICIdirect is expecting industry consolidation pangs to impact Bharti Infratel again. Consequently, it is expected to report another quarter of tenancy exits.

The broking house expect gross exits of 6000 tenancies given the pressure of industry consolidation. Moreover, weaker addition momentum owing to slow addition by Jio and incumbents is likely to result in net tenancy exits of 4000.

Also, expect 2 percent QoQ decline in rental revenues at Rs 2209 crore. Energy revenues are also expected to be flattish at Rs 1481 crore. Overall margins at 40.7 percent are expected to decline 280 bps QoQ.

The broking house Kotal Institutional Equities is expecting the company's quarterly print is likely to be soft on account of loss of tenancies from Telenor and seasonal dip in energy spread.

Also, muted tenancy gains from the incumbents as well as Jio will also continue to put the negative impact.

The research house Motilal Oswal has maintained neutral rating as it expecting adjusted PAT is likely to decline 4 percent QoQ to Rs 610 crore.

The company continues witnessing tenancy cuts from the smaller players.

