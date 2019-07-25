Bharti Infratel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,724.30 crore, up 1.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,724.30 crore in June 2019 up 1.7% from Rs. 1,695.50 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 448.10 crore in June 2019 down 70.48% from Rs. 1,517.90 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 975.80 crore in June 2019 down 49.38% from Rs. 1,927.60 crore in June 2018.

Bharti Infratel EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.42 in June 2019 from Rs. 8.21 in June 2018.

Bharti Infratel shares closed at 264.15 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.44% returns over the last 6 months and -7.59% over the last 12 months.