Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Infratel Q3 revenue may remain flat; PAT could see growth

Management commentary on the impact of payment on AGR related liabilities would be key monitorable

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bharti Infratel will release its December quarter numbers on January 31 which is likely to show flat revenue growth for the company, but a rise in PAT owing to a marginal uptick in net tenancies along with a sequential increase in service rentals.

Along with the quarterly numbers, updates on merger with Indus Towers will be key monitorable, said brokerages.

Management commentary on the impact of telcos' payment on AGR related liabilities - as it would have a bearing on future investments in the network by the telcos - as well as gross tenancy addition and tenancy cancellations would be other key monitorable, said brokerages.

Edelweiss Securities expects Bharti Infratel to post a modest 1.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) and a 1.5 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue to Rs 3,690.6 crore driven by low tenancy additions and underwhelming capex by telcos given the mammoth AGR liabilities at their disposal.

Besides, the brokerage said it has built in a tower and tenancy addition of 325 and 500 respectively for the quarter. Higher energy margins would bolster EBITDA margins, which is expected to expand 40bps QoQ to 41.5 percent.

EBITDA will edge up by 2.2 percent QoQ and 27.6 percent YoY to Rs 1,919.8 crore, Edelweiss said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a 20.8 percent YoY rise in the company adjusted PAT at Rs 783.2 crore for Q3FY20. Besides, EBITDA is likely to inch up 2 percent YoY to Rs 1,534.9 crore but the company may report a mild decline in revenue from operations of 1.2 percent on YoY basis to Rs 3,598.2 crore, Motilal said.

The estimates of Kotak Securities show a 4.1 percent QoQ and 0.5 percent YoY rise in Infratel's net sales at Rs 3,604.3 crore for Q3FY20.

Moreover, EBITDA is likely to see an 8.1 percent QoQ or 3 percent YoY rise at Rs 1,492.2 crore, while EBITDA margin is likely to see a growth of 153 bps QoQ or 98 bps YoY at 41.4, said the brokerage.

Reported PAT may see a fall of 9.8 percent QoQ at Rs 871.6 crore. However, on a yearly basis, reported PAT may be up 34.4 percent.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 12:58 pm

tags #Bharti Infratel #earning poll #markets

