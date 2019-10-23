Bharti Infratel Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,668.30 crore, down 3.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,668.30 crore in September 2019 down 3.02% from Rs. 1,720.20 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 963.50 crore in September 2019 up 60.64% from Rs. 599.80 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 925.60 crore in September 2019 up 17.18% from Rs. 789.90 crore in September 2018.

Bharti Infratel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.24 in September 2018.

Bharti Infratel shares closed at 258.80 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.62% returns over the last 6 months and -2.43% over the last 12 months.