Bharti Infratel Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,720.20 crore, Up 3.71% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,720.20 1,697.00 1,658.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,720.20 1,697.00 1,658.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel 654.30 643.60 571.80 Employees Cost 72.70 74.20 73.90 Depreciation 269.70 276.80 299.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 223.50 213.60 223.20 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 500.00 488.80 489.90 Other Income 20.20 36.40 15.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 520.20 525.20 505.00 Interest -99.50 -87.70 -61.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 619.70 612.90 566.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 619.70 612.90 566.90 Tax 258.90 271.50 258.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 360.80 341.40 308.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 360.80 341.40 308.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 239.00 296.60 330.40 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 599.80 638.00 638.40 Equity Share Capital 1,849.60 1,849.60 1,849.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 13,165.30 15,719.70 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.24 3.45 3.45 Diluted EPS 3.24 3.45 3.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.24 3.45 3.45 Diluted EPS 3.24 3.45 3.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited