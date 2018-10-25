Bharti Infratel Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,720.20 crore, Up 3.71% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharti Infratel are: Net Sales at Rs 1,720.20 crore in September 2018 Up 3.71% from Rs. 1,658.70 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 599.80 crore in September 2018 Down 6.05% from Rs. 638.40 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 789.90 crore in September 2018 Down 1.86% from Rs. 804.90 crore in September 2017. Bharti Infratel EPS has Decreased to Rs. 3.24 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.45 in September 2017. Bharti Infratel shares closed at 263.25 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.98% returns over the last 6 months and -41.93% over the last 12 months. Bharti Infratel Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,720.20 1,697.00 1,658.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,720.20 1,697.00 1,658.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel 654.30 643.60 571.80 Employees Cost 72.70 74.20 73.90 Depreciation 269.70 276.80 299.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 223.50 213.60 223.20 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 500.00 488.80 489.90 Other Income 20.20 36.40 15.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 520.20 525.20 505.00 Interest -99.50 -87.70 -61.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 619.70 612.90 566.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 619.70 612.90 566.90 Tax 258.90 271.50 258.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 360.80 341.40 308.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 360.80 341.40 308.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 239.00 296.60 330.40 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 599.80 638.00 638.40 Equity Share Capital 1,849.60 1,849.60 1,849.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 13,165.30 15,719.70 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.24 3.45 3.45 Diluted EPS 3.24 3.45 3.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.24 3.45 3.45 Diluted EPS 3.24 3.45 3.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 25, 2018 10:41 am