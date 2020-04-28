Bharti Infratel Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,682.10 crore, up 0.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,682.10 crore in March 2020 up 0.38% from Rs. 1,675.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 649.50 crore in March 2020 up 6.9% from Rs. 607.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 902.00 crore in March 2020 up 3.82% from Rs. 868.80 crore in March 2019.

Bharti Infratel EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2019.

Bharti Infratel shares closed at 157.40 on April 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.84% returns over the last 6 months and -40.05% over the last 12 months.