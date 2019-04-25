Bharti Infratel Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,675.80 crore, up 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,675.80 crore in March 2019 up 0.18% from Rs. 1,672.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 607.60 crore in March 2019 up 0.26% from Rs. 606.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 868.80 crore in March 2019 up 4.11% from Rs. 834.50 crore in March 2018.

Bharti Infratel EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.28 in March 2018.

Bharti Infratel shares closed at 301.50 on April 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.53% returns over the last 6 months and -8.36% over the last 12 months.