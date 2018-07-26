Bharti Airtel to report Q1 earnings on July 26: Key factors to watch out for

Country's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel is going to announce its April-June quarter earnings on July 26. All brokerage houses expect the company to report losses for the quarter due to tariff cuts in January and interconnect usage charges (IUC) on international incoming calls.

The stock price has been corrected 33.5 percent in 2018 after showing a rally of 73.4 percent in the previous year.

Here are five key points to watch out for in the June quarter results:

Bottomline

Bharti Airtel is likely to report a loss in the range of Rs 100-450 crore for the quarter ended June 2018.

While maintaining Buy call on the stock, Motilal Oswal expects company to report net loss of Rs 110 crore while ICICI Securities sees loss at around Rs 309.1 crore and Kotak expects loss at around Rs 448 crore for the quarter.

Revenue

Revenue from operations could be around Rs 20,000 crore for the quarter ended June 2018.

"Full quarter impact of tariff cuts in Jan-18 and IUC rate cut on international incoming calls from 53p to 30p from February 1, 2018 to weigh on revenues. Incumbents prepaid Smartphone customers ARPU remain above the most competitive bundled plans. Their down trading continue to exert pressure on revenues of incumbents," HDFC Securities.

Kotak expects decline in revenue at around 9.4 percent YoY (up 1.3 percent QoQ) while HDFC Securities sees 10 percent degrowth (up 0.6 percent QoQ). ICICI Securities expects 9.5 percent decline in revenue (up 1.2 percent QoQ).

"We expect consolidated revenue to grow 2 percent QoQ (down 8 percent YoY) to Rs 20,120 crore as the decline in the India wireless business is expected to get arrested.

India wireless and Africa revenue

Motilal Oswal feels Bharti's India wireless revenue is likely to remain flat QoQ at Rs 10,370 crore, as the decline in ARPU (average revenue per user) would get offset by the synergies from Telenor. It expects India wireless ARPU to decline 4 percent QoQ to Rs 112.

Africa revenue is expected to grow 2 percent QoQ to Rs 5,090 crore, Motilal Oswal said. "India wireless margins are likely to contract 370bp to 24.7 percent, impacted by an increase in network cost and EBITDA loss contribution from Telenor. Africa margin is expected to see a marginal 20bp dip to 35 percent.

HDFC Securities said the India wireless business revenue is likely to decline 2 percent QoQ and EBITDA 10 percent on like-to-like basis. "ARPU may decline by 6 percent QoQ while strong volume momentum may sustain in both voice and data."

Reported numbers will include 1.5 months impact of Telenor consolidation.

For Africa, HDFC Securities expects around 1.5 percent QoQ constant currency growth and 50 bps QoQ dip in margin.

Kotak said downtrading to the most competitive bundled plans continues to hurt despite moderating pace. "For India wireless, we expect a 8 percent QoQ dip in ARPU (lower organic decline; Telenor India consolidation is ARPU-dilutive) to Rs 107 and a 8.5 percent QoQ and 39 percent YoY decline in EBITDA to Rs 2,690 crore."

For Africa wireless, Kotak said it is building in a constant currency topline growth of around 2 percent QoQ and a 100 bps sequential dip in EBITDA margin. Rupee depreciation is likely to aid reported numbers, it feels.

ICICI Securities said given the higher network operating costs and access charges (driven by bundled offer adoption) and muted topline, it expects around 340 bps sequential decline in India EBITDA margins at 32 percent. "Africa revenues are expected at Rs 5,196 crore, up 4.5 percent QoQ, also aided by a depreciating rupee. Africa margins are expected to be robust at 35 percent."

Operational Performance

Motilal Oswal expects consolidated EBITDA margin to contract 220bp QoQ to 33.1 percent.

On consolidate basis, we expect 10% revenue and 14.5% EBITDA decline YoY.

The consequent consolidated margins are seen at 34 percent, down 120 bps QoQ, mainly impacted by weak India margins, ICICI Securities said.

Other key things to watch out for

Key monitorables would be consolidated revenue, India wireless revenue, consolidated EBITDA margin and India wireless EBITDA margin, Motilal Oswal said.

HDFC Securities said key things to watch out for would be outlook on ARPU/revenue bottoming out and impact of Jio’s GigaFiber and Giga STB on Enterprise, Home broadband and DTH business.

