Bharti Airtel to announce Q3 numbers today; here's what to expect

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel is likely to continue to post loss in the December quarter, but could be far lower than previous quarter that was impacted by provisions for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The tariff hike during the quarter may support profitability, though there was higher finance cost and depreciation.

Total revenue from operations is expected to increase in the range of 3-4 percent sequentially as India business may report more than 6 percent growth and Africa division could grow 2-3 percent QoQ in Q3FY20.

According to brokerages, average revenue per user (ARPU) could be higher by more than 6 percent QoQ after incorporating one month of price hikes taken by the company in Q3.

"We expect a 6.5 percent QoQ increase in India wireless revenues on the back of tariff hikes. We are building a 6.8 percent QoQ increase in ARPU to Rs 139 per month," said Kotak Institutional Equities which sees loss at Rs 780.8 crore and 3.1 percent growth in revenue.

Edelweiss said for Q3FY20, they were building in 4.5 percent QoQ growth in revenue at consolidated level, with 6.3 percent jump in India revenue business, and 2.3 percent growth in Africa business, partially impacted by cross currency movement.

"We are building in flat subscriber base for the quarter, with a 6.6 percent jump in ARPU, incorporating 1 month of price hikes into the numbers," it added.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) could grow around 5 percent sequentially in Q3 with more than 50bps increase in margin QoQ driven by Africa and India wireless.

"Africa business is likely to deliver healthy revenue/EBITDA growth of 3 percent each. At the consolidated level, revenue is expected to increase by 3.7 percent with EBITDA growth of 5.2 percent on the account

of the healthy performance of the India wireless and Africa businesses," Motilal Oswal said.

Kotak expects a steady quarter for the Africa business with 3.2 percent QoQ growth in revenues. The brokerage expects EBITDA growth of 4.9 percent and 71bps expansion in margin QoQ for the quarter.

Key things to watch out for would be commentary on status of AGR related dues, capital rasing plans and timeline, capex and network expansion plans.