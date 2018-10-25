App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel Q2 results today; losses may rise on competitive pressures, costly diesel

The company could widen net loss in the range of Rs 110-770 crore and brokerages believe that rising diesel cost could have also impacted the financials.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel’s financials for the September quarter are likely to be hit on the back of increased competition as well as Telenor deal.

The company could widen net loss in the range of Rs 110-770 crore and brokerages believe that rising diesel cost could have also impacted the financials.

Telecom companies use diesel as fuel to operate generators for tower operations. The higher cost of diesel due to increased crude prices in global market is expected to put pressure on the sector.

Here is a gist of what brokerages are expecting from the results today.


Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities

Kotak Institutional Equities expects profit after tax (PAT) to widen to Rs 121.62 crore for September quarter as compared to the previous quarter, and on a year on year basis, it will be a fall from profit level.

related news

Postpaid re-pricing, continued prepaid ARPU (average revenue per user) down-trading, seasonality and initial impact of JioPhone monsoon hungama to result in a higher sequential revenue decline, the research firm said in a report. It expects 3% QoQ decline into reported India wireless revenues (3.5% organic).

“The above revenue decline should translate to a 16% QoQ and 45% YoY fall in India wireless EBITDA. Continued sequential improvement in Bharti Africa top-line (up 7% QoQ) expected.”

kotak

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal

The brokerage house expects a net loss of Rs 110 crore for the September quarter. It expects revenue to grow 2 percent to Rs 20,120 crore as ‘decline in India wireless business could be arrested’.

India wireless margins are likely to contract 370 bps to 24.7% impacted by an increase in network cost and EBITDA loss contribution from Telenor. Africa margin is expected to see a marginal 20 bps dip to 35%.

Subsequently, we expect consolidated EBITDA margin to contract 220 bps QoQ to 33.1%,” analysts at the firm wrote in their report.

motilal

Brokerage: Emkay

Emkay expects a wider net loss of Rs 341.6 crore on the back of continued competitive intensity.

“India mobile revenue could decline 1.3% QoQ to Rs 10,350 crore adversely affected by continued competitive intensity and the partial exit of the low-ARPU customer base of Telenor. Increased network operating charges led by aggressive rollouts, rise in diesel prices, and the 1-month impact of higher tower rentals post Vodafone-Idea merger should dent India wireless EBITDA,” the brokerage house said in a report.

emkay

Brokerage: Axis Securities

Axis Securities, meanwhile, expects a net loss of Rs 770 crore for Q2 on pricing pressure, weak seasonality and Telenor impact as well.

Q2 weak seasonality, pricing pressure (prepaid & postpaid), JioPhone offers and full impact of Telenor to lead to 7% QoQ decline in ARPU and 3% QoQ decline in India wireless revenues (mitigated by full impact of Telenor acquisition), the brokerage house said in their report.

axis
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 08:42 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Result Poll

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.