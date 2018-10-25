Bharti Airtel Q2 results today; losses may rise on competitive pressures, costly diesel

Bharti Airtel’s financials for the September quarter are likely to be hit on the back of increased competition as well as Telenor deal.

The company could widen net loss in the range of Rs 110-770 crore and brokerages believe that rising diesel cost could have also impacted the financials.

fuel to operate generators for tower operations. The higher cost of diesel due to increased crude prices in global market is expected to put pressure on the sector.



Telecom companies use diesel as

Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities

Kotak Institutional Equities expects profit after tax (PAT) to widen to Rs 121.62 crore for September quarter as compared to the previous quarter, and on a year on year basis, it will be a fall from profit level.

Postpaid re-pricing, continued prepaid ARPU (average revenue per user) down-trading, seasonality and initial impact of JioPhone monsoon hungama to result in a higher sequential revenue decline, the research firm said in a report. It expects 3% QoQ decline into reported India wireless revenues (3.5% organic).

“The above revenue decline should translate to a 16% QoQ and 45% YoY fall in India wireless EBITDA. Continued sequential improvement in Bharti Africa top-line (up 7% QoQ) expected.”

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal

The brokerage house expects a net loss of Rs 110 crore for the September quarter. It expects revenue to grow 2 percent to Rs 20,120 crore as ‘decline in India wireless business could be arrested’.

India wireless margins are likely to contract 370 bps to 24.7% impacted by an increase in network cost and EBITDA loss contribution from Telenor. Africa margin is expected to see a marginal 20 bps dip to 35%.

Subsequently, we expect consolidated EBITDA margin to contract 220 bps QoQ to 33.1%,” analysts at the firm wrote in their report.

Brokerage: Emkay

Emkay expects a wider net loss of Rs 341.6 crore on the back of continued competitive intensity.

“India mobile revenue could decline 1.3% QoQ to Rs 10,350 crore adversely affected by continued competitive intensity and the partial exit of the low-ARPU customer base of Telenor. Increased network operating charges led by aggressive rollouts, rise in diesel prices, and the 1-month impact of higher tower rentals post Vodafone-Idea merger should dent India wireless EBITDA,” the brokerage house said in a report.

Brokerage: Axis Securities

Axis Securities, meanwhile, expects a net loss of Rs 770 crore for Q2 on pricing pressure, weak seasonality and Telenor impact as well.

Q2 weak seasonality, pricing pressure (prepaid & postpaid), JioPhone offers and full impact of Telenor to lead to 7% QoQ decline in ARPU and 3% QoQ decline in India wireless revenues (mitigated by full impact of Telenor acquisition), the brokerage house said in their report.