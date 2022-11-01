Bharti Airtel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,008.80 crore, up 22.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,008.80 crore in September 2022 up 22.83% from Rs. 17,104.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 948.90 crore in September 2022 up 814.53% from Rs. 132.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,064.50 crore in September 2022 up 39.83% from Rs. 8,627.70 crore in September 2021.

Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 832.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.23% returns over the last 6 months and 16.77% over the last 12 months.