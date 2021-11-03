Bharti Airtel Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17,104.40 crore, up 6.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,104.40 crore in September 2021 up 6.83% from Rs. 16,011.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.80 crore in September 2021 up 84.3% from Rs. 846.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,627.70 crore in September 2021 up 19.97% from Rs. 7,191.80 crore in September 2020.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 713.95 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.15% returns over the last 6 months and 59.02% over the last 12 months.