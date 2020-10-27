172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|bharti-airtel-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-16011-40-crore-up-23-04-y-o-y-6024541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16,011.40 crore, up 23.04% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

Net Sales at Rs 16,011.40 crore in September 2020 up 23.04% from Rs. 13,012.90 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 846.00 crore in September 2020 up 96.55% from Rs. 24,513.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,191.80 crore in September 2020 up 54.36% from Rs. 4,659.00 crore in September 2019.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 434.05 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.14% returns over the last 6 months and 16.34% over the last 12 months.

Bharti Airtel
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations16,011.4015,049.2013,012.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16,011.4015,049.2013,012.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost390.80461.10381.00
Depreciation5,487.605,314.304,983.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses455.40360.40353.50
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8,360.108,076.707,686.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,317.50836.70-391.10
Other Income386.70610.9066.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,704.201,447.60-324.20
Interest2,868.802,791.602,056.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,164.60-1,344.00-2,380.30
Exceptional Items---11,597.10-30,815.00
P/L Before Tax-1,164.60-12,941.10-33,195.30
Tax-318.603,520.70-8,681.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-846.00-16,461.80-24,513.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-846.00-16,461.80-24,513.50
Equity Share Capital2,727.802,727.802,566.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves80,312.8082,246.1094,460.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.55-30.17-47.77
Diluted EPS-1.55-30.17-47.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.55-30.17-47.77
Diluted EPS-1.55-30.17-47.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service

