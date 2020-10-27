Bharti Airtel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16,011.40 crore, up 23.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,011.40 crore in September 2020 up 23.04% from Rs. 13,012.90 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 846.00 crore in September 2020 up 96.55% from Rs. 24,513.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,191.80 crore in September 2020 up 54.36% from Rs. 4,659.00 crore in September 2019.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 434.05 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.14% returns over the last 6 months and 16.34% over the last 12 months.