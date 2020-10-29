Bharti Airtel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16,011.40 crore, up 23.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:
Net Sales at Rs 16,011.40 crore in September 2020 up 23.04% from Rs. 13,012.90 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 846.00 crore in September 2020 up 96.55% from Rs. 24,513.50 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,191.80 crore in September 2020 up 54.36% from Rs. 4,659.00 crore in September 2019.
Bharti Airtel shares closed at 451.45 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.05% returns over the last 6 months and 25.42% over the last 12 months.
|Bharti Airtel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16,011.40
|15,049.20
|13,012.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16,011.40
|15,049.20
|13,012.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|390.80
|461.10
|381.00
|Depreciation
|5,487.60
|5,314.30
|4,983.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|455.40
|360.40
|353.50
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,360.10
|8,076.70
|7,686.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,317.50
|836.70
|-391.10
|Other Income
|386.70
|610.90
|66.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,704.20
|1,447.60
|-324.20
|Interest
|2,868.80
|2,791.60
|2,056.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,164.60
|-1,344.00
|-2,380.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-11,597.10
|-30,815.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,164.60
|-12,941.10
|-33,195.30
|Tax
|-318.60
|3,520.70
|-8,681.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-846.00
|-16,461.80
|-24,513.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-846.00
|-16,461.80
|-24,513.50
|Equity Share Capital
|2,727.80
|2,727.80
|2,566.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|80,312.80
|82,246.10
|94,460.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|-30.17
|-47.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|-30.17
|-47.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|-30.17
|-47.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|-30.17
|-47.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am