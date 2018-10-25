Bharti Airtel Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12,353.20 crore, down 11.64% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 12,353.20 crore in September 2018 down 11.64% from Rs. 13,980.10 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 562.30 crore in September 2018 down 213.71% from Rs. 494.50 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,924.40 crore in September 2018 down 39.51% from Rs. 4,834.70 crore in September 2017.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 315.85 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.25% returns over the last 6 months and -37.09% over the last 12 months.