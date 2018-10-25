Bharti Airtel Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12,353.20 crore, down 11.64% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:
Net Sales at Rs 12,353.20 crore in September 2018 down 11.64% from Rs. 13,980.10 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 562.30 crore in September 2018 down 213.71% from Rs. 494.50 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,924.40 crore in September 2018 down 39.51% from Rs. 4,834.70 crore in September 2017.
Bharti Airtel shares closed at 315.85 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.25% returns over the last 6 months and -37.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bharti Airtel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12,353.20
|12,418.80
|13,980.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12,353.20
|12,418.80
|13,980.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|359.40
|332.80
|424.20
|Depreciation
|3,720.50
|3,664.10
|3,069.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|570.60
|658.50
|657.80
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,561.70
|7,833.60
|8,135.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-859.00
|-70.20
|1,693.80
|Other Income
|62.90
|54.10
|71.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-796.10
|-16.10
|1,765.70
|Interest
|1,188.60
|2,063.40
|1,146.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,984.70
|-2,079.50
|619.30
|Exceptional Items
|-50.20
|-242.90
|-83.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,034.90
|-2,322.40
|535.80
|Tax
|-1,472.60
|-865.20
|41.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-562.30
|-1,457.20
|494.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-562.30
|-1,457.20
|494.50
|Equity Share Capital
|1,998.70
|1,998.70
|1,998.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|98,423.90
|99,983.70
|99,586.90
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-3.65
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-3.65
|1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-3.65
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-3.65
|1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited