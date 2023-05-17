Bharti Airtel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21,829.00 crore, up 11.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,829.00 crore in March 2023 up 11.97% from Rs. 19,494.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,354.20 crore in March 2023 up 154.87% from Rs. 2,468.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,595.30 crore in March 2023 up 16.51% from Rs. 9,952.20 crore in March 2022.

Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.42 in March 2022.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 787.35 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.40% returns over the last 6 months and 13.58% over the last 12 months.