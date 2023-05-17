English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharti Airtel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21,829.00 crore, up 11.97% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21,829.00 crore in March 2023 up 11.97% from Rs. 19,494.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,354.20 crore in March 2023 up 154.87% from Rs. 2,468.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,595.30 crore in March 2023 up 16.51% from Rs. 9,952.20 crore in March 2022.

    Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.42 in March 2022.

    Bharti Airtel shares closed at 787.35 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.40% returns over the last 6 months and 13.58% over the last 12 months.

    Bharti Airtel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21,829.0021,606.1019,494.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21,829.0021,606.1019,494.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost501.00492.10414.90
    Depreciation6,705.606,661.106,366.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1,290.701,230.40940.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8,579.608,636.408,436.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,752.104,586.103,337.40
    Other Income137.60339.00248.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,889.704,925.103,586.00
    Interest3,108.003,529.203,547.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,781.701,395.9038.10
    Exceptional Items---4,276.40-2,731.70
    P/L Before Tax1,781.70-2,880.50-2,693.60
    Tax427.50341.80-225.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,354.20-3,222.30-2,468.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,354.20-3,222.30-2,468.20
    Equity Share Capital2,836.602,831.202,795.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves76,156.8074,166.3076,134.80
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.39-5.69-4.42
    Diluted EPS2.35-5.69-4.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.39-5.69-4.42
    Diluted EPS2.35-5.69-4.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

