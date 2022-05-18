Bharti Airtel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,494.80 crore, up 19.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,494.80 crore in March 2022 up 19.38% from Rs. 16,329.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,468.20 crore in March 2022 down 640.92% from Rs. 456.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,952.20 crore in March 2022 up 11.66% from Rs. 8,912.60 crore in March 2021.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 707.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and 31.05% over the last 12 months.