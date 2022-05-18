Bharti Airtel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,494.80 crore, up 19.38% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,494.80
|17,928.50
|16,329.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19,494.80
|17,928.50
|16,329.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|414.90
|358.90
|391.50
|Depreciation
|6,366.20
|6,322.70
|5,559.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|940.00
|847.30
|669.20
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,436.30
|7,752.70
|7,665.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,337.40
|2,646.90
|2,043.30
|Other Income
|248.60
|115.80
|1,309.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,586.00
|2,762.70
|3,352.70
|Interest
|3,547.90
|3,541.50
|3,187.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|38.10
|-778.80
|165.10
|Exceptional Items
|-2,731.70
|--
|320.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,693.60
|-778.80
|485.50
|Tax
|-225.40
|-190.90
|29.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,468.20
|-587.90
|456.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,468.20
|-587.90
|456.30
|Equity Share Capital
|2,795.00
|2,795.00
|2,746.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|76,134.80
|78,618.90
|74,614.10
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.42
|-1.06
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-4.42
|-1.06
|0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.42
|-1.06
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-4.42
|-1.06
|0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited