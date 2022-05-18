 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharti Airtel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,494.80 crore, up 19.38% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

Net Sales at Rs 19,494.80 crore in March 2022 up 19.38% from Rs. 16,329.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,468.20 crore in March 2022 down 640.92% from Rs. 456.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,952.20 crore in March 2022 up 11.66% from Rs. 8,912.60 crore in March 2021.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 707.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and 31.05% over the last 12 months.

Bharti Airtel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19,494.80 17,928.50 16,329.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19,494.80 17,928.50 16,329.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 414.90 358.90 391.50
Depreciation 6,366.20 6,322.70 5,559.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 940.00 847.30 669.20
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,436.30 7,752.70 7,665.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,337.40 2,646.90 2,043.30
Other Income 248.60 115.80 1,309.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,586.00 2,762.70 3,352.70
Interest 3,547.90 3,541.50 3,187.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.10 -778.80 165.10
Exceptional Items -2,731.70 -- 320.40
P/L Before Tax -2,693.60 -778.80 485.50
Tax -225.40 -190.90 29.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2,468.20 -587.90 456.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2,468.20 -587.90 456.30
Equity Share Capital 2,795.00 2,795.00 2,746.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 76,134.80 78,618.90 74,614.10
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.42 -1.06 0.84
Diluted EPS -4.42 -1.06 0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.42 -1.06 0.84
Diluted EPS -4.42 -1.06 0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service
first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
