Bharti Airtel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16,329.50 crore, up 8.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,329.50 crore in March 2021 up 8.93% from Rs. 14,991.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 456.30 crore in March 2021 up 106.63% from Rs. 6,882.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,912.60 crore in March 2021 up 47.55% from Rs. 6,040.20 crore in March 2020.

Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.73 in March 2020.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 528.20 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.73% returns over the last 6 months and -11.79% over the last 12 months.