    Bharti Airtel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22,650.70 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22,650.70 crore in June 2023 up 12.2% from Rs. 20,187.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,456.90 crore in June 2023 up 258.4% from Rs. 406.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,320.20 crore in June 2023 up 9.29% from Rs. 11,273.10 crore in June 2022.

    Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2022.

    Bharti Airtel shares closed at 871.70 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.94% returns over the last 6 months and 25.76% over the last 12 months.

    Bharti Airtel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22,650.7021,829.0020,187.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22,650.7021,829.0020,187.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost504.60501.00421.90
    Depreciation6,930.906,705.606,540.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1,343.401,290.70948.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8,667.308,579.608,620.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,204.504,752.103,656.50
    Other Income184.80137.601,076.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,389.304,889.704,732.80
    Interest3,452.403,108.004,191.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,936.901,781.70541.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,936.901,781.70541.10
    Tax480.00427.50134.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,456.901,354.20406.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,456.901,354.20406.50
    Equity Share Capital2,839.702,836.602,795.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves77,979.2076,156.8076,546.60
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.572.390.73
    Diluted EPS2.522.350.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.572.390.73
    Diluted EPS5.522.350.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

