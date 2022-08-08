Bharti Airtel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,187.40 crore, up 25.28% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20,187.40
|19,494.80
|16,114.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20,187.40
|19,494.80
|16,114.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|421.90
|414.90
|389.60
|Depreciation
|6,540.30
|6,366.20
|5,759.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|948.00
|940.00
|616.80
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,620.70
|8,436.30
|7,260.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,656.50
|3,337.40
|2,088.50
|Other Income
|1,076.30
|248.60
|1,000.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,732.80
|3,586.00
|3,089.00
|Interest
|4,191.70
|3,547.90
|3,672.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|541.10
|38.10
|-583.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2,731.70
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|541.10
|-2,693.60
|-583.70
|Tax
|134.60
|-225.40
|-147.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|406.50
|-2,468.20
|-436.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|406.50
|-2,468.20
|-436.10
|Equity Share Capital
|2,795.00
|2,795.00
|2,746.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|76,546.60
|76,134.80
|74,171.90
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.73
|-4.42
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.72
|-4.42
|-0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.73
|-4.42
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.72
|-4.42
|-0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited