 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharti Airtel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,187.40 crore, up 25.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

Net Sales at Rs 20,187.40 crore in June 2022 up 25.28% from Rs. 16,114.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 406.50 crore in June 2022 up 193.21% from Rs. 436.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,273.10 crore in June 2022 up 27.4% from Rs. 8,848.30 crore in June 2021.

Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2021.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 703.65 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.74% returns over the last 6 months and 19.63% over the last 12 months.

Bharti Airtel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20,187.40 19,494.80 16,114.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20,187.40 19,494.80 16,114.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 421.90 414.90 389.60
Depreciation 6,540.30 6,366.20 5,759.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 948.00 940.00 616.80
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,620.70 8,436.30 7,260.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,656.50 3,337.40 2,088.50
Other Income 1,076.30 248.60 1,000.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,732.80 3,586.00 3,089.00
Interest 4,191.70 3,547.90 3,672.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 541.10 38.10 -583.70
Exceptional Items -- -2,731.70 --
P/L Before Tax 541.10 -2,693.60 -583.70
Tax 134.60 -225.40 -147.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 406.50 -2,468.20 -436.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 406.50 -2,468.20 -436.10
Equity Share Capital 2,795.00 2,795.00 2,746.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 76,546.60 76,134.80 74,171.90
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 -4.42 -0.79
Diluted EPS 0.72 -4.42 -0.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 -4.42 -0.79
Diluted EPS 0.72 -4.42 -0.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.