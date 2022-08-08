Bharti Airtel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,187.40 crore, up 25.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,187.40 crore in June 2022 up 25.28% from Rs. 16,114.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 406.50 crore in June 2022 up 193.21% from Rs. 436.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,273.10 crore in June 2022 up 27.4% from Rs. 8,848.30 crore in June 2021.

Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2021.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 703.65 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.74% returns over the last 6 months and 19.63% over the last 12 months.