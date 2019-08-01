Bharti Airtel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12,833.10 crore, up 3.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,833.10 crore in June 2019 up 3.34% from Rs. 12,418.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,303.70 crore in June 2019 up 10.53% from Rs. 1,457.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,494.70 crore in June 2019 up 23.21% from Rs. 3,648.00 crore in June 2018.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 337.60 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.91% returns over the last 6 months and -4.37% over the last 12 months.