Bharti Airtel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12,833.10 crore, up 3.34% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12,833.10
|12,522.00
|12,418.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12,833.10
|12,522.00
|12,418.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|365.20
|373.40
|332.80
|Depreciation
|5,017.00
|3,880.00
|3,664.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|494.20
|660.30
|658.50
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,555.90
|8,235.40
|7,833.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-599.20
|-627.10
|-70.20
|Other Income
|76.90
|73.50
|54.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-522.30
|-553.60
|-16.10
|Interest
|1,811.90
|1,904.40
|2,063.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,334.20
|-2,458.00
|-2,079.50
|Exceptional Items
|-212.70
|1,946.90
|-242.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,546.90
|-511.10
|-2,322.40
|Tax
|-1,243.20
|-474.50
|-865.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,303.70
|-36.60
|-1,457.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,303.70
|-36.60
|-1,457.20
|Equity Share Capital
|2,565.50
|1,998.70
|1,998.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|117,334.30
|96,360.60
|99,983.70
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.81
|-0.09
|-3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.81
|-0.09
|-3.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.81
|-0.09
|-3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.81
|-0.09
|-3.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited