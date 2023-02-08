 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharti Airtel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,606.10 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

Net Sales at Rs 21,606.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.51% from Rs. 17,928.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,222.30 crore in December 2022 down 448.1% from Rs. 587.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,586.20 crore in December 2022 up 27.53% from Rs. 9,085.40 crore in December 2021.

Bharti Airtel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21,606.10 21,008.80 17,928.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21,606.10 21,008.80 17,928.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 492.10 452.90 358.90
Depreciation 6,661.10 6,571.70 6,322.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,230.40 1,169.10 847.30
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,636.40 8,470.50 7,752.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,586.10 4,344.60 2,646.90
Other Income 339.00 1,148.20 115.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,925.10 5,492.80 2,762.70
Interest 3,529.20 4,207.90 3,541.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,395.90 1,284.90 -778.80
Exceptional Items -4,276.40 -- --
P/L Before Tax -2,880.50 1,284.90 -778.80
Tax 341.80 336.00 -190.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3,222.30 948.90 -587.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3,222.30 948.90 -587.90
Equity Share Capital 2,831.20 2,830.60 2,795.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 74,166.30 81,001.40 78,618.90
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.69 1.68 -1.06
Diluted EPS -5.69 1.66 -1.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.69 1.68 -1.06
Diluted EPS -5.69 1.66 -1.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited