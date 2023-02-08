Bharti Airtel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,606.10 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,606.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.51% from Rs. 17,928.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,222.30 crore in December 2022 down 448.1% from Rs. 587.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,586.20 crore in December 2022 up 27.53% from Rs. 9,085.40 crore in December 2021.