Bharti Airtel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,606.10 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:
Net Sales at Rs 21,606.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.51% from Rs. 17,928.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,222.30 crore in December 2022 down 448.1% from Rs. 587.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,586.20 crore in December 2022 up 27.53% from Rs. 9,085.40 crore in December 2021.
Bharti Airtel shares closed at 785.90 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.58% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.
|Bharti Airtel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21,606.10
|21,008.80
|17,928.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21,606.10
|21,008.80
|17,928.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|492.10
|452.90
|358.90
|Depreciation
|6,661.10
|6,571.70
|6,322.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,230.40
|1,169.10
|847.30
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,636.40
|8,470.50
|7,752.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,586.10
|4,344.60
|2,646.90
|Other Income
|339.00
|1,148.20
|115.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,925.10
|5,492.80
|2,762.70
|Interest
|3,529.20
|4,207.90
|3,541.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,395.90
|1,284.90
|-778.80
|Exceptional Items
|-4,276.40
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,880.50
|1,284.90
|-778.80
|Tax
|341.80
|336.00
|-190.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,222.30
|948.90
|-587.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,222.30
|948.90
|-587.90
|Equity Share Capital
|2,831.20
|2,830.60
|2,795.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|74,166.30
|81,001.40
|78,618.90
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.69
|1.68
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-5.69
|1.66
|-1.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.69
|1.68
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-5.69
|1.66
|-1.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited