    Bharti Airtel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,606.10 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21,606.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.51% from Rs. 17,928.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,222.30 crore in December 2022 down 448.1% from Rs. 587.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,586.20 crore in December 2022 up 27.53% from Rs. 9,085.40 crore in December 2021.

    Bharti Airtel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21,606.1021,008.8017,928.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21,606.1021,008.8017,928.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost492.10452.90358.90
    Depreciation6,661.106,571.706,322.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1,230.401,169.10847.30
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8,636.408,470.507,752.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,586.104,344.602,646.90
    Other Income339.001,148.20115.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,925.105,492.802,762.70
    Interest3,529.204,207.903,541.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,395.901,284.90-778.80
    Exceptional Items-4,276.40----
    P/L Before Tax-2,880.501,284.90-778.80
    Tax341.80336.00-190.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3,222.30948.90-587.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3,222.30948.90-587.90
    Equity Share Capital2,831.202,830.602,795.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves74,166.3081,001.4078,618.90
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.691.68-1.06
    Diluted EPS-5.691.66-1.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.691.68-1.06
    Diluted EPS-5.691.66-1.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited