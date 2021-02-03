Bharti Airtel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16,935.80 crore, up 25.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,935.80 crore in December 2020 up 25.64% from Rs. 13,479.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8,346.10 crore in December 2020 down 146.34% from Rs. 3,388.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,505.70 crore in December 2020 up 42.89% from Rs. 5,252.90 crore in December 2019.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 599.35 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.50% returns over the last 6 months and 17.51% over the last 12 months.