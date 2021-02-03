MARKET NEWS

Bharti Airtel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16,935.80 crore, up 25.64% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 07:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

Net Sales at Rs 16,935.80 crore in December 2020 up 25.64% from Rs. 13,479.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8,346.10 crore in December 2020 down 146.34% from Rs. 3,388.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,505.70 crore in December 2020 up 42.89% from Rs. 5,252.90 crore in December 2019.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 599.35 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.50% returns over the last 6 months and 17.51% over the last 12 months.

Bharti Airtel
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations16,935.8016,011.4013,479.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16,935.8016,011.4013,479.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost421.10390.80370.60
Depreciation5,635.705,487.605,226.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses579.90455.40467.10
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8,510.008,360.107,461.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,789.101,317.50-46.10
Other Income80.90386.7072.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,870.001,704.2026.50
Interest2,968.702,868.802,544.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,098.70-1,164.60-2,517.80
Exceptional Items-3,746.30---2,722.00
P/L Before Tax-4,845.00-1,164.60-5,239.80
Tax3,501.10-318.60-1,851.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8,346.10-846.00-3,388.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8,346.10-846.00-3,388.10
Equity Share Capital2,727.802,727.802,566.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves71,972.5080,312.8091,114.60
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-15.30-1.55-6.60
Diluted EPS-15.30-1.55-6.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-15.30-1.55-6.60
Diluted EPS-15.30-1.55-6.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service
first published: Feb 3, 2021 07:33 pm

