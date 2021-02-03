Bharti Airtel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16,935.80 crore, up 25.64% Y-o-Y
February 03, 2021 / 07:47 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:
Net Sales at Rs 16,935.80 crore in December 2020 up 25.64% from Rs. 13,479.70 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8,346.10 crore in December 2020 down 146.34% from Rs. 3,388.10 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,505.70 crore in December 2020 up 42.89% from Rs. 5,252.90 crore in December 2019.
Bharti Airtel shares closed at 599.35 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.50% returns over the last 6 months and 17.51% over the last 12 months.
|Bharti Airtel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16,935.80
|16,011.40
|13,479.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16,935.80
|16,011.40
|13,479.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|421.10
|390.80
|370.60
|Depreciation
|5,635.70
|5,487.60
|5,226.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|579.90
|455.40
|467.10
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,510.00
|8,360.10
|7,461.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,789.10
|1,317.50
|-46.10
|Other Income
|80.90
|386.70
|72.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,870.00
|1,704.20
|26.50
|Interest
|2,968.70
|2,868.80
|2,544.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,098.70
|-1,164.60
|-2,517.80
|Exceptional Items
|-3,746.30
|--
|-2,722.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-4,845.00
|-1,164.60
|-5,239.80
|Tax
|3,501.10
|-318.60
|-1,851.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8,346.10
|-846.00
|-3,388.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8,346.10
|-846.00
|-3,388.10
|Equity Share Capital
|2,727.80
|2,727.80
|2,566.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|71,972.50
|80,312.80
|91,114.60
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.30
|-1.55
|-6.60
|Diluted EPS
|-15.30
|-1.55
|-6.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.30
|-1.55
|-6.60
|Diluted EPS
|-15.30
|-1.55
|-6.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited